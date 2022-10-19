Charlottesville Band presents fall concert as part of centennial season

A world premiere of a new work by a local composer will be on the program when the Charlottesville Band presents the Fall Concert of its 100th season at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Stephen R. Layman will conduct.

Sunday’s program will open with Ukraine’s national anthem, which was written by Pavlo Chubynsky and Mykhailo Verbytsky.

It will be followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner,” America’s own national anthem, which was penned by John Stafford Smith.

The Finale from “Symphony No. VIII” by Antonin Dvorak, transcribed by William Schaefer, is next.

“Tramonto” by Luis Serrano Alarcon will feature trombone soloist Burton Hable.

The world premiere of “Soundtrack of the Community” by Gary Fagan is next. It will be followed by “October” by Eric Whitacre.

Charles J. Torian Jr., another local composer is represented on the program by “Impromptu.” James Prodan will be the oboe soloist.

“Blue Ridge Reel” by Brian Balmages is next, followed by “Defying Gravity” by Stephen Schwartz, in an arrangement by Jay Bocock.

“Stargate” by Jerry Goldsmith, arranged by John Glenesk Mortimer, will be followed by “The C’ville Centennial” by Paul Murtha.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the band’s Winter Concert, which will take place in PVCC’s Dickinson Building at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

Admission is free. For information, go to https://cvilleband.org/ or www.facebook.com/cvilleband.