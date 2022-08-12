Charlottesville Band centennial honored with Spirit of '22 wine

Nashville-based musician Mary Gauthier has used songwriting to help her through the tough times in her life. Now she's using those skills to help others work through trauma. She's worked with groups of veterans and health care workers who've gone through the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them process difficult experiences by writing a song together. Gauthier says she can see the impact she's having in the faces of those she works with, and “who wouldn’t want to do that.” She writes for herself, too, and her latest album reflects the satisfaction of new love and the sadness in losing some people close to her.