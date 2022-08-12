Charlottesville Band centennial honored with Spirit of '22 wine

Toasting the Charlottesville Band in honor of its 100th anniversary just got easier, thanks to a Madison County winery.
DuCard Vineyards in Etlan will pour The Spirit of '22: The Charlottesville Band Centennial Vintage during its Music on the Patio series event from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The C'ville Band Brass Quintet will be the first ensemble from the band to perform during the afternoon; other instrumental ensembles will follow.
Samples of The Spirit of '22, a Virginia white wine, will be available throughout the event, and 100% of the proceeds from each bottle sold will be donated to the Charlottesville Band.
There's no cover charge, but reservations are recommended at ducardvineyards.com.
The band, known for decades as Charlottesville Municipal Band, was founded on Aug. 17, 1922. It remains one of the oldest continuously operated amateur community bands in the nation.
Its Centennial Celebration Concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ting Pavilion, and the program includes all kinds of family-friendly favorites, including some music written for the anniversary year.
Guest musicians will include trumpeter Ray Caddell of Big Ray and the Kool Kats; the U.S. Army Brass Quintet, which will perform before and during the concert with vocalist Bob McDonald; and composer Paul Murtha, who will join the band to conduct "Cville Centennial," which he wrote for the band's centennial year.
Admission is free. For information, go to tingpavilion.com.
Learn more about the band at cvilleband.org.