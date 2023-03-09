Charlottesville-area elementary school students are invited to sharpen their singing skills for the annual Jingle Sing-Off presented by Michael & Son Services.

Local schools can win up to $5,000 each to create their own music videos of students performing the company's jingle: "If you can't, we can, Michael & Son."

Schools must sign up by 11:59 p.m. March 31 through jinglecontest.michaelandson.com. The site has content guidelines and contest instructions.

Original music video entries must be submitted by April 21. For details, go to www.michaelandsonjingle.com, email matthew.digiovanna@michaelandson.com or call (703) 653-4800.