Castle Hill Cider presents 231 Fest to benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Castle Hill Cider in Keswick will present the 231 Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday to benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Music will be provided by Lord Nelson, The Judy Chops, Matt Johnson and Dropping Julia.

Look for local libations from Castle Hill Cider, Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard, Patch Brewing Co., Keswick Vineyards, Champion Brewing Co. and Chestnut Oak Vineyard and foods by Twisted Biscuit, Sliced.CakeBar, Philosopher's Stone Pizza, Salty Bottom Blue Oysters and Angelic's Kitchen.

There will be a variety of children's activities, including face painting, a trackless train ride and arts and crafts. Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be on hand with dog adoption opportunities.

A premium access pass is $89. It includes early VIP admission at 11 a.m., a festival swag bag, a Castle Hill Cider logo glass, a 15% discount on cases of Castle Hill Cider and a tasting from each participating winery, brewery and cidery.

General-access tickets are $50; designated drivers get in for $15, and admission for ages 5 to 12 is $7.

A complimentary shuttle will be provided from IX Art Park by C'ville Hop On Tours on a first-come, first-served basis; seats are limited and must be booked in advance.

The rain date is May 22. The event is sponsored by Castle Hill Cider and The Daily Progress. Learn more at www.castlehillcider.com/231.

