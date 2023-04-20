Sunsets and cider have become a summer tradition on Carter Mountain south of Charlottesville.

This week marks the return of the Thursday Evening Sunset Series on the mountaintop.

“Join us for live music, food trucks, Carter Mountain Wine, Bold Rock Hard Cider, and the best view of a sunset from anywhere around!” owner Chiles Family Orchards said in a statement. “Bring lawn chairs and blankets, or come early for a picnic table on our terrace or decks.”

The series will run until Sept. 28 this year.

A full lineup for this year’s series has been already been announced.

April 27

Original Blue Ridge mountain folk music by the Tara Mills Band.

Food trucks Vision BBQ and Farmacy.

May 4

Eddy & the JackWagons performs originals and fan favorites.

Food trucks: Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen.

May 11

Don’t Look Up performs traditional Chicago and Delta blues with a touch of vintage rock ‘n’ roll.

Food trucks: Raclette on the Run and Vision BBQ.

May 18

Root Cellar Remedy returns with "Bonfire Rock."

Food trucks: Popitos Pizza and Vision BBQ.

May 25

An evening of country, rockabilly and blues with the James 3 Trio.

Food trucks: Good Waffles & Co. and Farmacy.

June 1

Classic rock and blues by Lockjaw.

Food trucks: Popitos Pizza and Sweet Jane’s.

June 8

Local Vocals perform a wide variety of traditional acoustic rock, familiar modern selections and ambitious unplugged covers.

Food trucks: Raclette on the Run and Vision BBQ.

June 15

Mercy Trail plays the hits: "If you like it, they play it."

Food trucks: Blue Ridge Pizza and Sweet Jane’s.

June 22

The four-piece South River Strings band plays bluegrass, new grass and country.

Food trucks: Farmacy and Good Waffles & Co.

June 29

Vintage rock, blues, originals and more by the Wavelength Band.

Food trucks: Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and a second to be announced later.

July 6

Zuzu's Hot 5 brings stomps, Dixieland, blues and ballads to the mountaintop.

Food trucks: Good Waffles & Co. and Popitos Pizza.

July 13

Charlottesville-based honky-tonk band Ramona & the Holy Smokes plays classic country.

Food trucks: Vision BBQ and Sweet Jane’s.

July 20

Central Virginia-based Billy & the Backbeats perform rock 'n' roll, R&B and soul hits.

Food trucks: Blue Ridge Pizza and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill.

July 27

The Boomerangs perform rock spanning generations.

Food trucks: Farmacy and Vision BBQ.

Aug. 3

Music to be announced at a later date.

Food trucks: Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane's.

Aug. 10

Music to be announced at a later date.

Food trucks: Raclette on the Run and another to be announced later.

Aug. 17

Small Town Rodeo performs a mix of bluegrass, outlaw country, classic rock, Americana and newer roots music.

Food trucks: Popitos Pizza and Vision BBQ.

Aug. 24

Traditional Chicago and Delta blues with a touch of vintage rock 'n' roll by Don't Look Up.

Food trucks: Blue Ridge Pizza and Sweet Jane's.

Aug. 31

The Unsuitables bring motown, funk and blues to Carter Mountain.

Food trucks: Farmacy and Vision BBQ.

Sept. 7

Root Cellar Remedy performs a mix of classic and modern rock combined with blues and folk.

Food trucks: Popitos Pizza and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill.

Sept. 14

Denver-based Night Routine plays pop, funk and soul.

Food trucks: Raclette on the Run and Sweet Jane’s.

Sept. 21

Eddy & the JackWagons play originals and fan favorites.

Food trucks: Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ.

Sept. 28

Ken Farmer & the Authenticators perform originals and vintage covers rooted in classic blues, country and rock.

Food trucks: Vision BBQ and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill.

Tickets are $10 per person, 12 years and older; children get in free.

Event admission begins at 5 p.m. every Thursday when the orchard closes to the general public. Bands will begin playing at 6 p.m.

Outside food and beverage is not permitted on grounds, and tailgating is not permitted in parking lots.