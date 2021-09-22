 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Sept. 23
THURSDAY

Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 6:45 p.m. Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitting. Picnics welcome.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Small Town Rodeo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Raclette on the Run and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

4th Street Manor —Toni Mari and Larry Kent in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians’ Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.

Animal Sun with Dummy: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance

FRIDAY

Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 2:30 p.m. Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitting. Picnics welcome.

Carillon Recital by carillonneur Jesse Ratcliffe: 6:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, sit outside in McGuffey Park, bring your own chair, (434) 293-2347.

Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 6 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

MetamorphIX Art Festival: Inaugural event includes live music by Swansong at 5 p.m., Bristol of New York at 7:15 p.m. and Bad Hat Fire Troupe at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $10, ages 14 and older.

Ani DiFranco with Zoe Boekbinder: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, proof of vaccination or negative test required, $37.

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians’ Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.

Mercy Trail: Museum Jams with Museum of Culpeper History event, 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free if younger than 21, reservations recommended.

Muscadine Bloodline with Wilson Springs Hotel: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $18, $15 advance.

Paramount Presents: Amy Grant Live in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $124.75, $75.75, $54.75 and $39.75. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Spencer Hatcher: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza: Featuring Miss Bebe Gunn, Cherry Poppins, Darling Nikki, Kruwella De Leo, Chloe Marquis and Sarah Tonin, 9 p.m., includes pre-show “YouTube Karaoke” with Darling Boutique at 7 p.m. to raise funds for Amplify Music, The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

SUNDAY

Live music: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: Paula Poundstone: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $48.50, $42 and $38. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Outdoor Adventure Expo: Noon-5 p.m., includes live music, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fork in the Road: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“Cville Music — A Celebration of Cville’s Diverse Music Scene”: 6:30-11 p.m., featuring Bofa the Band, Cheno Bliss, Harli & the House of Jupiter, Low Life Tea Party, Anders Coe and others,outdoors at The Shops at Stonefield, $5, free if 12 or younger, benefits Mason’s Toy Box.

Westminster Organ Concert Series with the Dash Duo, featuring trumpeters Mary Elizabeth Bowden and David Dash, and organist Felix Hell: Concert series’ 41st season opens at 4 p.m., sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required.

MONDAY

Judith Sullivan in “Listen with Your Spleen”: Presented by Whole Theatre and directed by Larry Goldstein, 7 p.m., Flowstone Stage inside The Looking Glass at IX Art Park, vaccination and masks required, streaming option available, $15, proceeds benefit The Haven. Advisory: One of the show’s 16 stories mentions trauma and sexual assault.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY

Judith Sullivan in “Listen with Your Spleen”: Presented by Whole Theatre and directed by Larry Goldstein, 7 p.m., Flowstone Stage inside The Looking Glass at IX Art Park, vaccination and masks required, streaming option available, $15, proceeds benefit The Haven. Advisory: One of the show’s 16 stories mentions trauma and sexual assault.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Watkins Family Hour: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $40-$33.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

