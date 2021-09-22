Buzz Calendar for Sept. 23

THURSDAY
Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 6:45 p.m. Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitting. Picnics welcome.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Small Town Rodeo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Raclette on the Run and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
4th Street Manor —Toni Mari and Larry Kent in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians’ Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.
Animal Sun with Dummy: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance
FRIDAY
Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 2:30 p.m. Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitting. Picnics welcome.
Carillon Recital by carillonneur Jesse Ratcliffe: 6:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, sit outside in McGuffey Park, bring your own chair, (434) 293-2347.
Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 6 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
MetamorphIX Art Festival: Inaugural event includes live music by Swansong at 5 p.m., Bristol of New York at 7:15 p.m. and Bad Hat Fire Troupe at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $10, ages 14 and older.
Ani DiFranco with Zoe Boekbinder: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, proof of vaccination or negative test required, $37.
The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians’ Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.
Mercy Trail: Museum Jams with Museum of Culpeper History event, 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free if younger than 21, reservations recommended.
Muscadine Bloodline with Wilson Springs Hotel: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $18, $15 advance.
Paramount Presents: Amy Grant Live in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $124.75, $75.75, $54.75 and $39.75. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Spencer Hatcher: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Drag Bonanza: Featuring Miss Bebe Gunn, Cherry Poppins, Darling Nikki, Kruwella De Leo, Chloe Marquis and Sarah Tonin, 9 p.m., includes pre-show “YouTube Karaoke” with Darling Boutique at 7 p.m. to raise funds for Amplify Music, The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
SUNDAY
Live music: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: Paula Poundstone: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $48.50, $42 and $38. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Outdoor Adventure Expo: Noon-5 p.m., includes live music, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Fork in the Road: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
“Cville Music — A Celebration of Cville’s Diverse Music Scene”: 6:30-11 p.m., featuring Bofa the Band, Cheno Bliss, Harli & the House of Jupiter, Low Life Tea Party, Anders Coe and others,outdoors at The Shops at Stonefield, $5, free if 12 or younger, benefits Mason’s Toy Box.
Westminster Organ Concert Series with the Dash Duo, featuring trumpeters Mary Elizabeth Bowden and David Dash, and organist Felix Hell: Concert series’ 41st season opens at 4 p.m., sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required.
MONDAY
Judith Sullivan in “Listen with Your Spleen”: Presented by Whole Theatre and directed by Larry Goldstein, 7 p.m., Flowstone Stage inside The Looking Glass at IX Art Park, vaccination and masks required, streaming option available, $15, proceeds benefit The Haven. Advisory: One of the show’s 16 stories mentions trauma and sexual assault.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
TUESDAY
Judith Sullivan in “Listen with Your Spleen”: Presented by Whole Theatre and directed by Larry Goldstein, 7 p.m., Flowstone Stage inside The Looking Glass at IX Art Park, vaccination and masks required, streaming option available, $15, proceeds benefit The Haven. Advisory: One of the show’s 16 stories mentions trauma and sexual assault.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Watkins Family Hour: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $40-$33.