Buzz Calendar for Sept. 23

MONDAY

Judith Sullivan in “Listen with Your Spleen”: Presented by Whole Theatre and directed by Larry Goldstein, 7 p.m., Flowstone Stage inside The Looking Glass at IX Art Park, vaccination and masks required, streaming option available, $15, proceeds benefit The Haven. Advisory: One of the show’s 16 stories mentions trauma and sexual assault.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY

Judith Sullivan in “Listen with Your Spleen”: Presented by Whole Theatre and directed by Larry Goldstein, 7 p.m., Flowstone Stage inside The Looking Glass at IX Art Park, vaccination and masks required, streaming option available, $15, proceeds benefit The Haven. Advisory: One of the show’s 16 stories mentions trauma and sexual assault.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Watkins Family Hour: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $40-$33.