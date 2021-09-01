Buzz Calendar for Sept. 2

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Koda and Marie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Will Overman with Mink’s Miracle Medicine: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with The Skip Castro Band and Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Jason Burke Band: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Fundraiser in Honor of Mickey: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover, proceeds will be donated to Horses As Healers.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio by Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Freefall Music & Art Festival: WTJU Vinyl Takeover at 3 p.m., Zuzu’s Hot 5 at 5:15 p.m., Susie and the Pistols at 6:30 p.m., Guinness record attempt at 7:30 p.m. and Good Dog Nigel at 8 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.
Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Kaas & Cure food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
The Jon Spear Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Orion and The Melted Crayons Album Release with Wilson Springs Hotel and Chloe Ester: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
SUNDAY
Music on the Patio by The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Pollo y Goffres — Matty Metcalfe and Catherine Monnes: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Labor Day Music on the Patio by Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., 106 Grilled food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Dave Lange & The South House Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
TUESDAY
Garcia Peoples with Sarah Louise: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
The Ronnie Johnson Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.