Buzz Calendar for Sept. 2
Buzz Calendar for Sept. 2

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Koda and Marie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Will Overman with Mink’s Miracle Medicine: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with The Skip Castro Band and Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jason Burke Band: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fundraiser in Honor of Mickey: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover, proceeds will be donated to Horses As Healers.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio by Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Freefall Music & Art Festival: WTJU Vinyl Takeover at 3 p.m., Zuzu’s Hot 5 at 5:15 p.m., Susie and the Pistols at 6:30 p.m., Guinness record attempt at 7:30 p.m. and Good Dog Nigel at 8 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Kaas & Cure food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

The Jon Spear Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Orion and The Melted Crayons Album Release with Wilson Springs Hotel and Chloe Ester: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY

Music on the Patio by The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Pollo y Goffres — Matty Metcalfe and Catherine Monnes: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

Labor Day Music on the Patio by Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., 106 Grilled food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Dave Lange & The South House Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY

Garcia Peoples with Sarah Louise: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Ronnie Johnson Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

