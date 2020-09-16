Buzz Calendar for Sept. 17

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
THURSDAY 9-17
ROCK AND MORE
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with South Canal Street: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, reservations required.
FRIDAY 9-18
ROCK AND MORE
David Tewksbury Trio: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $10, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50.
Beleza: 6-8:30 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “As Good As It Gets”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY 9-19
ROCK AND MORE
One Love: A Night of Unity and Reggae: Featuring Greg Ward and iRon Lion on vocals with Gabe Gavin and Rob Hubbard, 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited.
Music on the Patio with Smokin' Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD: Encore of Donizetti's "Don Pasquale": 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
FarAway: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Badlands: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY 9-20
ROCK AND MORE
Love the Lake Festival: With live music, classic and show cars, food trucks, art and craft vendors, volleyball and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pleasants Landing at 349 Pleasants Landing Road in Bumpass, (703) 856-5030, rain or shine, free.
Rattlebag: 1-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY 9-23
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Art House Series — "Tampopo": 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8. Adult series ticket is $50.
Shine & Dine Wednesdays with music by Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Moonshine-sauced barbecue with coleslaw and chips is $16.
This calendar includes live performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.
