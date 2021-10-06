Buzz Calendar for Oct. 7

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Tara Mills Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

WhereHouse Presents Utopia: DJs Micfreak, Noögenesis, Babyface Killah, Magnanimus & Mostly Pulp — When and Where mix house, trance, techno, disco and dance music from around the world, 9 p.m., IX Art Park, $28, $20 advance, ticket supply is limited. State ID or passport with either digital or paper proof of vaccination or proof of negative test required for entry.

Chardonnay: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.