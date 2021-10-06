Buzz Calendar for Oct. 7

THURSDAY
“Diversity Awareness Picnic”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.
Johnny Sportcoat and Charlie Pastorfield in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Jukebox the Ghost with Fleece: 8 p.m., show has moved to Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.
Boy Named Banjo with Dirty Grass Players: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.
FRIDAY
“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
“Diversity Awareness Picnic”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.
Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Tara Mills Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
WhereHouse Presents Utopia: DJs Micfreak, Noögenesis, Babyface Killah, Magnanimus & Mostly Pulp — When and Where mix house, trance, techno, disco and dance music from around the world, 9 p.m., IX Art Park, $28, $20 advance, ticket supply is limited. State ID or passport with either digital or paper proof of vaccination or proof of negative test required for entry.
Chardonnay: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., performances by Driftwood Radio at 10 a.m., Skyline Country Cloggers at 11:15 a.m., Wicked Olde at 12:30 p.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 3 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, buy tickets online for $7, $6 seniors. Weekend passes are $12 and $10; ages 12 and younger get in for free.
“O’Keeffe!” starring playwright and actor Lucinda McDermott: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students. Masks must be worn at all times.
Music on the Patio with music by South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Order Up! food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: 12:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $8, Crash Zone Pre-Party at 10 a.m. is free. Parking $15. Rescheduled from April 4-5, 2020; all tickets purchased for original and rescheduled dates will be honored.
Stray Fossa album release party with Dreamgirl and Films on Song: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $06 advance.
SUNDAY
“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 2 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., performances by Victoria Lee at 10 a.m., The Rivanna Winds at 11 a.m., Otra Vez at 12:30 p.m. and Nobody’s Business at 3:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, buy tickets online for $7, $6 seniors. Ages 12 and younger get in for free.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Swansong: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: 1:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $8, Crash Zone Pre-Party at 10 a.m. is free. Parking $15. Rescheduled from April 4-5, 2020; all tickets purchased for original and rescheduled dates will be honored.
MONDAY
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: An Evening with Gregory Alan Isakov & Patty Griffin: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, sold out. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.