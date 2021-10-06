 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 7
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 7

THURSDAY

“Diversity Awareness Picnic”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.

Johnny Sportcoat and Charlie Pastorfield in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Jukebox the Ghost with Fleece: 8 p.m., show has moved to Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.

Boy Named Banjo with Dirty Grass Players: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.

FRIDAY

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.

“Diversity Awareness Picnic”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Tara Mills Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

WhereHouse Presents Utopia: DJs Micfreak, Noögenesis, Babyface Killah, Magnanimus & Mostly Pulp — When and Where mix house, trance, techno, disco and dance music from around the world, 9 p.m., IX Art Park, $28, $20 advance, ticket supply is limited. State ID or passport with either digital or paper proof of vaccination or proof of negative test required for entry.

Chardonnay: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.

Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., performances by Driftwood Radio at 10 a.m., Skyline Country Cloggers at 11:15 a.m., Wicked Olde at 12:30 p.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 3 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, buy tickets online for $7, $6 seniors. Weekend passes are $12 and $10; ages 12 and younger get in for free.

“O’Keeffe!” starring playwright and actor Lucinda McDermott: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students. Masks must be worn at all times.

Music on the Patio with music by South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Order Up! food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: 12:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $8, Crash Zone Pre-Party at 10 a.m. is free. Parking $15. Rescheduled from April 4-5, 2020; all tickets purchased for original and rescheduled dates will be honored.

Stray Fossa album release party with Dreamgirl and Films on Song: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $06 advance.

SUNDAY

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 2 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.

Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., performances by Victoria Lee at 10 a.m., The Rivanna Winds at 11 a.m., Otra Vez at 12:30 p.m. and Nobody’s Business at 3:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, buy tickets online for $7, $6 seniors. Ages 12 and younger get in for free.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Swansong: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: 1:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $8, Crash Zone Pre-Party at 10 a.m. is free. Parking $15. Rescheduled from April 4-5, 2020; all tickets purchased for original and rescheduled dates will be honored.

MONDAY

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: An Evening with Gregory Alan Isakov & Patty Griffin: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, sold out. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

