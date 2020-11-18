 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Nov. 19
Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

THURSDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Majestic Organ Concert Series: 1 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, (434) 293-8081, free. Wear a mask; social distancing will be maintained.

FRIDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Grilled food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “Present Laughter”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Jimmy O: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount at the Movies: “The Last Waltz”: 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

Chris Hanks: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

AP Project: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Greg Ward: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Art House Series — “City Lights”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $50 for series ticket.

