Buzz Calendar for Nov. 12

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
THURSDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Rush Hour”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Majestic Organ Concert Series: 1 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, (434) 293-8081, free. Wear a mask; social distancing will be maintained.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
South Canal Street: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Music on the Patio with Annie Stokes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Art Unlocked: Local art fundraiser with guest auctioneer Sebastian Clarke and performances by Wild Common and Lillie Williams, 4:30 p.m. Saturday at McGuffey Art Center, (434) 295-7973, $500, $200 for remote bidding and delivered Tavola meal, $25 for call-in bidding ticket.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” from April 2, 2016: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Bud’s Collective: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Mercy Trail: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Chardonnay: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Art House Series — “Black Orpheus”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $50 for series ticket.
Dave Lange: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
This calendar includes live performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!