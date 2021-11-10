Buzz Calendar for Nov. 11

THURSDAY, NOV. 11
Fall Dance Concert: Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Fall Dance Concert: Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.
Friday Night Out with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
2Wishes Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Salty Bottom Blue Oysters food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Shakey Graves with Sun June: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $34, $30 advance, sold out.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Martin Sexton: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $35, $30 advance.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Fall Dance Concert: Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.
Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paella Perfecta food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.
Met Live in HD: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Last Waltz": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Kadencia: 7:30 p.m., concert preceded from 5 to 7 p.m. by PVCC Pottery Club's Buns & Buñuelos pottery sale fundraiser for Sin Barreras, V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students.
2Wishes: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Drag Bonanza hosted by Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins and featuring You'neek, London Lestrange, Jezzi Belle and Velvet Skye Deleo: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Lettuce: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.
Upfront Inc. Presents: Tom Segura — I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour: 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $78.50, $48, $40.50, $35 and $28.50.
Old Soul featuring Jon Spear and Dara James Duo: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Della Mae: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.
MONDAY, NOV. 15
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. For Canned Food Drive Night, the player who brings in the most food to donate to community food closets will win a prize.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
Willie Watson with Vincent Neil Emerson: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Andrew McMahon: The Three Pianos Tour: 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $37, $35 advance.