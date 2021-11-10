 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for Nov. 11
0 comments

Buzz Calendar for Nov. 11

  • 0

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

Fall Dance Concert: Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Fall Dance Concert: Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

Friday Night Out with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

2Wishes Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Salty Bottom Blue Oysters food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Shakey Graves with Sun June: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $34, $30 advance, sold out.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Martin Sexton: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $35, $30 advance.

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Fall Dance Concert: Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paella Perfecta food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

Met Live in HD: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Last Waltz": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Kadencia: 7:30 p.m., concert preceded from 5 to 7 p.m. by PVCC Pottery Club's Buns & Buñuelos pottery sale fundraiser for Sin Barreras, V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students.

2Wishes: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins and featuring You'neek, London Lestrange, Jezzi Belle and Velvet Skye Deleo: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Lettuce: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.

Upfront Inc. Presents: Tom Segura — I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour: 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $78.50, $48, $40.50, $35 and $28.50.

Old Soul featuring Jon Spear and Dara James Duo: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Della Mae: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

MONDAY, NOV. 15

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. For Canned Food Drive Night, the player who brings in the most food to donate to community food closets will win a prize.

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

Willie Watson with Vincent Neil Emerson: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Andrew McMahon: The Three Pianos Tour: 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $37, $35 advance.

The Nude Party: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mariah Carey unveils Christmas-themed lifestyle collection

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Symphony's principal bass steps into spotlight
Music

Symphony's principal bass steps into spotlight

Spaar, who holds the symphony's Robert and Ruth Cross Principal Bass Chair, has served as principal bass since 1993 and is the longest-tenured member of the symphony. Fans also know him for his busy jazz career; he founded Free Bridge Quintet, UVa's jazz quintet in residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert