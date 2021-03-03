Buzz Calendar for March 4

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: Socially distanced event with Firefly on the Fly food truck, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Trading Places”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.
» Dave Lange: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Music on the Patio with Paul Norfleet: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Princess Bride”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» Jes Jams: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» Bailey Hayes: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo of Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Sharif: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton the Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.