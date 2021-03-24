Buzz Calendar for March 25

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.
FRIDAY
» Friday Cheers with Jacob Paul Allen: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
» Friday Night Out with Haze and Dacey: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» G.VB.R.H. (Green, Van Brocklin, Riggs and Hall): 3-5:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Citizen Kane”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» Big Gavel Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
» Ultramarine with Chickenhead Blues Band and Eli Cook: Socially distanced outdoor event, 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $12.50-$10, bad weather cancels.
» Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “An American Tail”: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» Old Soul: Featuring Jon Spear and Dara James, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» The Unsuitables: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
» Two of Us: Acoustic Beatles duo, 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» 2Wishes: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.