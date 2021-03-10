 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for March 11
Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.

FRIDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» Dropping Julia: Socially distanced event with Mexican Tacos food truck, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “War Horse (2014)”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

» Spencer Hatcher: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Music on the Patio with Beleza: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» Paramount Presents: “We Banjo 3: Live from Ireland” (livestream): 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 livestream, $20 early bird.

» Kendall Street Company Presents: An Evening with Kendall Street Company (live event): 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $35, $30, $35.

» Matt Johnson: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

» Midlife Crisis Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» St. Patrick’s Day with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

» The Burkes (Caroline and Jason): 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Dave Goodrich: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Trivia Night with Brandon the Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Once”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

