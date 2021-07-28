Buzz Calendar for July 29

Full Nelson Friday with Bryan Knowles: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Disco Risqué and Lord Nelson with Orion & The Melted Crayons: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.

Ronnie Johnson Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.