Buzz Calendar for July 29
Buzz Calendar for July 29

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Farmacy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Paramount Presents: Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live in HD — “Romeo and Juliet”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Free Union’s “Kickback” residency with special guest Charles Owens Trio: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Richelle Claiborne and Mojo Pie: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Jon Spear Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Bryan Knowles: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Disco Risqué and Lord Nelson with Orion & The Melted Crayons: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.

Ronnie Johnson Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Paramount Presents: “Long Strange Trip — The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead in HD”: 4:20 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

The Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

TUESDAY

Bright Eyes with Lucy Dacus: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, $56-$32.

WEDNESDAY 8-4

Wind Down Wedanesday with Chris Hanks: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Lilies of the Field”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

