Buzz Calendar for July 29

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Farmacy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Ken Farmer and The Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Paramount Presents: Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live in HD — “Romeo and Juliet”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Free Union’s “Kickback” residency with special guest Charles Owens Trio: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Richelle Claiborne and Mojo Pie: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Jon Spear Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Bryan Knowles: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Disco Risqué and Lord Nelson with Orion & The Melted Crayons: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.
Ronnie Johnson Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio with Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Paramount Presents: “Long Strange Trip — The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead in HD”: 4:20 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
The Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
TUESDAY
Bright Eyes with Lucy Dacus: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, $56-$32.
WEDNESDAY 8-4
Wind Down Wedanesday with Chris Hanks: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Lilies of the Field”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.