Buzz Calendar for July 15

Friday Cheers with Bearded Whiskey: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Small Town Rodeo: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Blowbirds — Green, Whitlow & Milor, Storer, Bisgaier & LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.