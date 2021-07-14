 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for July 15
THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with 180 Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard and Order Up food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Scuffletown: 5-8 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

The Paramount Theater and Virginia Film Festival Present: “When My Time Comes”: Includes post-film discussion with director Joe Fab, executive producer Diane Naughton and subject Diane Rehm, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10. Rescheduled from July 8.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with Erin & The Wildfire and Spudnik: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Bearded Whiskey: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Small Town Rodeo: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Blowbirds — Green, Whitlow & Milor, Storer, Bisgaier & LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Mama Tried with Baby Jo’s Boogie Band: 7-10, outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Jurassic Park”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

SUNDAY

David Tewksbury: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m. and venue at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

TUESDAY

Free Union in “Kickback” three-week residency: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m. and venue at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

Cville Band: “Family Pops” concert, part of 99th Season Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Dickinson Parking Lot at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 295-9850, free.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Mojo Pie: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Ocean’s 11”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

