Buzz Calendar for July 15

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with 180 Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard and Order Up food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Scuffletown: 5-8 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
The Paramount Theater and Virginia Film Festival Present: “When My Time Comes”: Includes post-film discussion with director Joe Fab, executive producer Diane Naughton and subject Diane Rehm, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20.
Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10. Rescheduled from July 8.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with Erin & The Wildfire and Spudnik: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Bearded Whiskey: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Small Town Rodeo: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Blowbirds — Green, Whitlow & Milor, Storer, Bisgaier & LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Mama Tried with Baby Jo’s Boogie Band: 7-10, outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Jurassic Park”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
SUNDAY
David Tewksbury: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m. and venue at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
TUESDAY
Free Union in “Kickback” three-week residency: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m. and venue at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.
Cville Band: “Family Pops” concert, part of 99th Season Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Dickinson Parking Lot at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 295-9850, free.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Mojo Pie: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Ocean’s 11”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.