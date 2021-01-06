Buzz Calendar for Jan. 7

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Ian Gilliam, Gary Green and Steve Riggs: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck to be announced, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
Jes Jams: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Music on the Patio with Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Labyrinth”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Ronnie Johnson Band: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Meisha: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Blues on the Vine: Central Virginia Blues Society Jam and food drive, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.