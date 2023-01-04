Buzz Calendar for Jan. 5

THURSDAY, JAN. 5
No events reported by press time.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
Isabel Bailey Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
7th Grade Girl Fight, Breakers and LA Dies: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
Annual Wassail Celebration: 1-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Dave Kulund and Adam Long: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
No events reported by press time.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
No events reported by press time.