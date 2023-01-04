 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Jan. 5

  • 0

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

No events reported by press time.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Isabel Bailey Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

7th Grade Girl Fight, Breakers and LA Dies: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Annual Wassail Celebration: 1-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Dave Kulund and Adam Long: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

No events reported by press time.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

No events reported by press time.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

