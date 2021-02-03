 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for Feb. 4
0 comments

Buzz Calendar for Feb. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.

FRIDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» 2Wishes Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Crazy Rich Asians”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

» Dan Trull: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Music on the Patio with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

» Midlife Crisis Band: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

» Jodie Davis: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Sharif: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Heroes vs. Villains Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prize for best-dressed participant. Pub grub sold from noon to 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Hoop Dreams”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 31

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 30

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Best Bets for Friday, Jan. 29

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert