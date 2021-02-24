 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for Feb. 25
0 comments

Buzz Calendar for Feb. 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.

FRIDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» The ‘77z Acoustic Trio: Socially distanced event, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Muscle Shoals”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

» Deja Vu: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore: “The Gershwins’ ‘Porgy and Bess’ (from Feb. 1, 2020)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

» Big Gavel Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Silas Frayser: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Ted Garber: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

ROCK AND MORE

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
Music

Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose

“I feel like the best work that I make is when I'm present and when I am aware of what's going on in my life,” she said. “That's when the truth just flows out of me. As long as I continue to tell my truth, I'm going to make music that resonates with people."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert