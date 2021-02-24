Buzz Calendar for Feb. 25

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» The ‘77z Acoustic Trio: Socially distanced event, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Muscle Shoals”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» Deja Vu: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore: “The Gershwins’ ‘Porgy and Bess’ (from Feb. 1, 2020)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
» Big Gavel Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Silas Frayser: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Ted Garber: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.