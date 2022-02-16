Buzz Calendar for Feb. 17

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

The Cadillac Three show planned for tonight at Jefferson Theater has been postponed. (800) 594-8499.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Blippi: The Musical”: 6 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $45-$35, parking pass $15. Masks required for ages 2 and older.

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live — Rae Wynn-Grant, The Secret Life of Bears: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors and $19.75 students.

Free Movie Friday screening of “King Richard”: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theater in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 962-5376, free.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $85, $75, $55, $45, $35.

Russian Ballet Theatre Presents: “Swan Lake”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

“Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Conversations on African-American Survival”: Includes screening of scenes from “Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Sustaining Hope in Trying Times” and discussion with musician, educator and documentary filmmaker Horace Scruggs: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theater in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 962-5376, free.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: Starring You’Neek, Berry Boi and Tiffani Hunter Monique, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance. Rescheduled from Jan. 8; all tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Movement with Ballyhoo! and Little Stranger: 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Philadelphia Story”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Andy Shauf with Yves Jarvis: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Tickets purchased for any previous dates will be honored; refunds available at point of purchase.

MONDAY, FEB. 21

Ripe with Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sun June with Daphne Tunes: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

The Backseat Lovers with Over Under: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.