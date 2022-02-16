 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Feb. 17

  • 0

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

The Cadillac Three show planned for tonight at Jefferson Theater has been postponed. (800) 594-8499.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Blippi: The Musical”: 6 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $45-$35, parking pass $15. Masks required for ages 2 and older.

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live — Rae Wynn-Grant, The Secret Life of Bears: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors and $19.75 students.

Free Movie Friday screening of “King Richard”: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theater in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 962-5376, free.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $85, $75, $55, $45, $35.

Russian Ballet Theatre Presents: “Swan Lake”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

“Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Conversations on African-American Survival”: Includes screening of scenes from “Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Sustaining Hope in Trying Times” and discussion with musician, educator and documentary filmmaker Horace Scruggs: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theater in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 962-5376, free.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: Starring You’Neek, Berry Boi and Tiffani Hunter Monique, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance. Rescheduled from Jan. 8; all tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Movement with Ballyhoo! and Little Stranger: 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Philadelphia Story”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Andy Shauf with Yves Jarvis: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Tickets purchased for any previous dates will be honored; refunds available at point of purchase.

MONDAY, FEB. 21

Ripe with Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sun June with Daphne Tunes: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

The Backseat Lovers with Over Under: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

