Buzz Calendar for Dec. 24
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 24

SATURDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Andrew Washington: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dave Goodrich: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Fourth annual Brew & Buddy Run, COVID-19 Style: Includes socially distanced screening of “Elf,” 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

Jodie Davis: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Paramount Presents: “Concerto — A Beethoven Journey in HD”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 youths.

