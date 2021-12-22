Buzz Calendar for Dec. 23

THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
No events submitted for Christmas Eve.
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
No events submitted for Christmas Day.
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
Special Holiday Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food available from tasting room, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.