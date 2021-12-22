 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 23
THURSDAY, DEC. 23

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

No events submitted for Christmas Eve.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

No events submitted for Christmas Day.

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

Special Holiday Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food available from tasting room, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.

MONDAY, DEC. 27

Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.

Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.

Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

