Buzz Calendar for Aug. 12
Buzz Calendar for Aug. 12

THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Order Up!, Good Waffles & Co. and Heard food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Koda and Marie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with The Gladstones and The Derelectrics: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with The J.O.B.: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Bearded Whiskey: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.

2Wishes Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., The 106 Food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

WNRN Presents Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s 662: Juke Joint Live with The Cerny Brothers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $28, $25 advance.

Lockn’ Farm: The Slip at 5:15 p.m., Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m. and JRad Plays Other S—t at 10:15 p.m., Late-Night Super-Jams hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Blue Quartz Winery and Shotwell Run Brewing Company, (540) 923-4048, no cover.

Second Saturday Concert by Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.

Pop a Cork with Harmony Wine: Art making and wine tasting with Matt Harmon of Harmony Wine, 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, 21 and older. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

Cody Purvis and Jacob Bryant: Presented by 99.7 CYK, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $18 advance.

Joel Worford Music: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Lockn’ Farm: The Slip at 5:15 p.m., Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m. and JRad Plays Other S—t at 10:15 p.m., Late-Night Super-Jams hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (2018): 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

“All in the Timing”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.

Mojo Pie Trio: 3-5:30 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Lockn’ Farm: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Acoustic at 3 p.m., The Slip at 5:15 p.m. and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m., Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Fork in the Road Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with The Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 5-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night with host Chris Alan: 8 p.m., sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY

Cville Band: “Potpourri” in 99th Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Canal Basin Square in Scottsville, (434) 295-9850, free.

Kendell Marvel with Leah Blevins: 8:00 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Isabel Bailey: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Duck Soup”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Keith Bryant: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Louis the Child — Euphoria Tour with Jai Wolf (DJ set): 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, $38 general admission. Rescheduled show; tickets purchased for previous date will be honored.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

