Buzz Calendar for Aug. 12

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Order Up!, Good Waffles & Co. and Heard food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Koda and Marie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with The Gladstones and The Derelectrics: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with The J.O.B.: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Bearded Whiskey: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.
2Wishes Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., The 106 Food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
WNRN Presents Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s 662: Juke Joint Live with The Cerny Brothers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $28, $25 advance.
Lockn’ Farm: The Slip at 5:15 p.m., Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m. and JRad Plays Other S—t at 10:15 p.m., Late-Night Super-Jams hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Blue Quartz Winery and Shotwell Run Brewing Company, (540) 923-4048, no cover.
Second Saturday Concert by Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.
Pop a Cork with Harmony Wine: Art making and wine tasting with Matt Harmon of Harmony Wine, 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, 21 and older. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.
Cody Purvis and Jacob Bryant: Presented by 99.7 CYK, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $18 advance.
Joel Worford Music: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Lockn’ Farm: The Slip at 5:15 p.m., Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m. and JRad Plays Other S—t at 10:15 p.m., Late-Night Super-Jams hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (2018): 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
“All in the Timing”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.
Mojo Pie Trio: 3-5:30 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Lockn’ Farm: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Acoustic at 3 p.m., The Slip at 5:15 p.m. and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m., Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Fork in the Road Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with The Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 5-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night with host Chris Alan: 8 p.m., sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY
Cville Band: “Potpourri” in 99th Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Canal Basin Square in Scottsville, (434) 295-9850, free.
Kendell Marvel with Leah Blevins: 8:00 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Isabel Bailey: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Duck Soup”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Keith Bryant: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Louis the Child — Euphoria Tour with Jai Wolf (DJ set): 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, $38 general admission. Rescheduled show; tickets purchased for previous date will be honored.