Buzz Caendar for Sept. 24

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
THURSDAY 9-24
ROCK AND MORE
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 6-8:30 p.m., season finale at Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, reservations required, sold out.
Neal Goodloe in Groovin’ at Greencroft series: 6 p.m., outdoors at The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
FRIDAY 9-25
ROCK AND MORE
National Theatre Live in HD Encore: “One Man, Two Guvnors”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
A.P. Project Live!: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY 9-26
ROCK AND MORE
Mahogany Soul: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited.
Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon to 5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, food and wine sold separately, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Disney's Frozen": 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Deja Vu: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
CONCERT
Silver Lining Outdoor Pop-Up Concert: "A Fall Romance" with oboist William Parrish and pianist Claudia Jones Patterson: 11 a.m., The Terrace at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45, advance purchase required at wintergreen-music.org. Rain date: 11 a.m. Sunday.
SUNDAY 9-27
ROCK AND MORE
Mary Bomar and Bob Ritter: 1-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY 9-30
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Art House Series — "Bicycle Thieves": 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8. Adult series ticket is $50.
This calendar includes live performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.
