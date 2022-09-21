Burnett brings jazz, opera worlds together with a touch of 'clazz'

Both dive deeply into undeniable relationships between notes and truth. Both know when to follow a brilliantly written script and when to be fearless enough to embrace deconstruction and the deeper insights it reveals.

Both capture the imagination and stir the heart. But jazz and classical music often are regarded as distant cousins instead of close family members.

A soprano who is both a Metropolitan Opera singer and Broadway star aims to change that by inviting music lovers to a concert this weekend that explores the unmistakable bonds between opera traditions and America’s own art form. From early childhood, Janinah Burnett has been a citizen of both worlds, and an ambassador.

Janinah Burnett will present “Love the Color of Your Butterfly” at 8 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at Fry’s Spring Beach Club. A founding troupe member of Charlottesville’s Victory Hall Opera, Burnett will be bringing pianist Keith Brown, bassist Luques Curtis and drummer Terreon “Tank” Gully to perform as your band for the evening.

With a band of Grammy Award winners in the house who can flow seamlessly between the genres and a deft interpreter in the spotlight, “clazz” is in session.

Burnett uses the term “clazz” to describe her quest to unite the worlds of jazz and classical music — two of her longtime loves. She sees and feels connections between the musical genres that she longs to help others recognize.

“I call it ‘clazz’ because it’s a re-education for all of us to come together and see what unites us,” Burnett said. “There’s nothing new under the sun, but this is the first time one voice has done all these things in one setting.

“The music is the connective tissue. It has always been a dream of mine to unify these musical forms, because they’re part of my life story.”

That musical journey got an early start.

“I came to the planet a singer,” Burnett said. “I was always singing.

“I grew us in Los Angeles, California, and my dad is a jazz musician. I was surrounded by music from an early age, especially jazz music.”

She fell in love with classical music while attending Spelman College in Atlanta. Surrounded by fellow students who were immersed in classical delights and generous about sharing their excitement and their techniques, Burnett developed an experiential approach to gaining deeper insights into the genre. Instead of just listening to inspiring music, she joined others to sing, play, rehearse, experiment and explore.

“It was at Spelman that I really decided to dig into classical music,” Burnett said. “It’s the same within the genre of jazz: ‘Let’s play this.’ I will ask other musicians, ‘How do you do that?’ We get together and talk about the music.”

Freely exchanging dreams and discoveries leads to enriching revelations about jazz and classical, dispelling stereotypes and shortening distances. If you’re fluent in one genre but new to the other, taking a similar collaborative approach can be an eye-opening — and ear-opening — experience.

After all, who knows? If you come from a more structured classical music background, you may have no idea what improvisational skills you have until you set them free. Can one be a coloratura and a Great American Songbook stylist? There’s only one way to find out, and it may mean stepping out of your comfort zone and shaking off what might be years of limitations you’ve placed on yourself.

“Love the Color of Your Butterfly” takes its name from an expression Burnett’s mother often used.

“This concept is something my mother raised me with,” Burnett said. Loving all the colors of her own butterfly means “loving all the parts of Jeninah that color me as an artist,” she said. “That all the parts of who you are should be celebrated. It’s also encouragement for all of us to embrace all those elements within us.”

Whether you’re coming to Saturday’s concert as a classical fan or a jazz devotee, Burnett said you’ll begin your explorations from some comfortable territory.

“It will be familiar. There will be some familiar elements,” she said. “A lot of this is indigenous American music.”

Tickets at the door are $40; students pay $20. They’re $35 and $15, respectively, if you buy them in advance online at victoryhall opera.ticketspice.com.

Learn more at victoryhallopera.org.