BTS to miss South Korea's biggest K-pop awards as result of quarantine

Border restrictions triggered by the omicron variant of the coronavirus are complicating plans for travelers all over the world. BTS, the widely beloved K-pop supergroup, is apparently no exception.

A public health order in South Korea that began Friday requires international travelers to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival, effectively keeping the seven-member boy band from attending the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Saturday. Mnet, the television music channel that produces the awards, confirmed to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that BTS won't make a previously scheduled appearance because the band's return from California will fall within the nationally prescribed isolation window.

Choi Ji-won, a reporter who writes about K-pop for the Seoul-based Korea Herald, is in Los Angeles to cover the BTS tour. In an email to The Washington Post, she said her publication had also confirmed with event organizers that BTS would not appear at the awards show, which she described as the biggest in Asia.

Representatives for the band did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.