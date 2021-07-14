Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case

Spears’ remarks led to the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, the withdrawal of an estate-management company that was supposed to oversee her finances, and a volley of accusations between her father and a professional conservator over who’s to blame for the legal circumstances Spears said are “abusive” and need to end.

Spears supporters amassed outside the Los Angeles courthouse where the hearing was held, as they have during recent hearings. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz made a brief appearance addressing the crowd.

“Well, now the whole world knows what Britney Spears wants, and it is the freedom and the liberty that should be offered to every single American. Free Britney!” he shouted.

In Washington, D.C., a group of Spears supporters demonstrated on the National Mall in support of the singer.

Spears has been under court supervision, with her father and a team of attorneys controlling her life and finances, since February 2008. She was in the midst of a public meltdown at the time and her family sought the conservatorship for her protection.