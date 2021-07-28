Bright Eyes, Lucy Dacus help bring live-event verve to Ting Pavilion

Charlottesville music fans who’ve missed live shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began already have been testing the waters with Fridays After Five concerts at Ting Pavilion. Now there’s a Tuesday evening show by Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus to help fans capture that outdoor summer concert vibe as August arrives.
If you’ve missed the way in which attending shows during the work week feels like getting away with something, keep your sunscreen, water bottle and dancing shoes close at hand, because August promises to help you catch up on the musical connections you’ve been missing.
It feels great to be able to relax on a picnic blanket and listen to a band that’s as excited to be there as you are, but it’s too soon to relax safety precautions. The pandemic is not over by any means, so stay vigilant. And before you head out to live shows and gatherings, always check the venue’s website for COVID-19 instructions.
You may be asked to show proof of vaccination to attend, or to wear a mask at all times if you haven’t had the shot. Be sure to keep a mask close at hand, even if you’ve had your shots; many venues require fans to wear masks in areas where it’s hard to maintain proper social distancing, such as entrances, exits and the waiting spaces outside restrooms. Take advantage of ticketing options that reduce the number of contacts you’ll need when you arrive, and remember that the safer you feel, the more you’ll be able to kick back and enjoy the music.
At Ting PavilionBright Eyes will perform music from its 10th studio album, “Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was” — the band’s first since 2011 — at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ting Pavilion. Dacus, who has a new album of her own to share — “Home Video,” her third, which takes a look back at her Richmond upbringing — also is on the bill.
Tickets range from $56 to $32. For details and tickets, go to tingpavilion.com.
Also coming up in August will be Louis the Child’s Euphoria Tour stop at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, which will include a DJ set by Jai Wolf. Tickets are $38 general admission.
An Evening with String Cheese Incident follows at 7 p.m. Aug. 19, and tickets are $57.50 general admission.
More events are coming up, including Melissa Etheridge’s fundraising concert for Charlottesville Free Clinic on Sept. 21, a show by Trey Anastasio Band on Sept. 22 and a concert that’ll unite Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin on Oct. 8.
Fridays After Five still is going strong, and this week’s music will be provided by Richelle Claiborne, who’s at home in every genre from jazz to metal to spoken word, and Mojo Pie. August’s lineup includes The Barons and Pale Blue Dot on Aug. 6, The Gladstones and The Derelectrics on Aug. 13, Groove Train and The Chardonnays on Aug. 20 and Free Union with Tonal Strangers on Aug. 27.
The free outdoor concerts begin at 5:30 p.m., and there’s a packed lineup through Sept. 17. Get all the details at tingpavilion.com.
At Lockn’ FarmHead to locknfarm.com to get the latest on the new way Lockn’ will bring music to loyal fans this summer. Instead of a single festival packed with people, there will be three concert weekends at Lockn’ Farm in Arrington.
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will head up the first weekend, from Aug. 13 to 15. The Slip also will perform; look for late-night improvisation sessions hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin.
Goose will present Fred The Festival during the next weekend of Lockn’ Farm shows from Aug. 20 to 22. Listen for Dawes, Dr. Dog, Cory Wong, Hiss Golden Messenger, Grateful Shred, aGOOSEtic Trio, Vasudo, Sammy Rae & The Friends and Elephant Proof.
Tedeschi Trucks will be there Aug. 27 to 29, along with Jon Batiste, The Marcus King Band, Lettuce and Gabe Dixon Band. For tickets, go to locknfarm.com.
At John Paul Jones ArenaIndoor events also beckon. The Harlem Globetrotters will be back at John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. Aug. 27, and Dan + Shay will perform on Sept. 10. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming back on Oct. 9 and 10, and Jason Aldean has country hits to share on Oct. 21.
Manheim Steamroller will be back in town Dec. 12 with its popular Christmas tour, and Paw Patrol Live! follows on Dec. 14 and 15. Get all the particulars at johnpauljonesarena.com.
At the JeffersonDisco Risqué and Lord Nelson will be on the Jefferson Theater’s stage with Orion & The Melted Crayons at 8 p.m. Friday; tickets are $15, $12 in advance.
Coming up in August will be “The Days Between” featuring The ‘77z and Grateful BLND on Aug. 6, Heather Land: The Age Gap Tour on Aug. 7, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on Aug. 13 and Cody Purvis and Jacob Bryant on Aug. 14. The sold-out return of The Legwarmers on Aug. 27 prompted the addition of a second show on Aug. 28.
A busy upcoming schedule includes Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane: Soap Box Derby Tour with Andrew Combs on Sept. 1, Colony House on Sept. 14, Todd Snider on Sept. 18, Houndmouth on Sept. 22 and Ani DiFranco on Sept. 24. The Watkins Family Hour will be there on Sept. 29.
Get tickets and details at jeffersontheater.com.
At The SouthernThe Southern Café and Music Hall continues its “Kickback” residency with Free Union at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and Charles Owens Trio will be there, too. Tickets are $10, $5 in advance.
Comedian Chris Alan is back with his L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night fun at 8 p.m. most Monday nights. Doors open at 7 p.m.; sign up at 7:30 p.m. The laughs are free.
Make plans for upcoming shows by Films On Song, Breakers and Nan Macmillan on Aug. 7; Kendell Marvel on Aug. 17; Magic Ciy Hippies with Cool Company on Aug. 22; and Macmillan again with Goodnight Daniel and Taba on Aug. 25. Looking ahead, you’ll find Will Overman on Sept. 2, a sold-out Briston Maroney show with Savannah Conley on Sept. 14, Kat Wright on Sept. 17, Lowland Hum on Sept. 24 and Faye Webster’s sold-out visit on Sept. 25.
Head to thesoutherncville.com for tickets and details.
At the ParamountLive events coming at the Paramount Theater include The Allman Betts Band on Aug. 8, Gordon Lightfoot on Aug. 11, Nate Bargatze on Sept. 12, Amy Grant on Sept. 25, Paula Poundstone on Sept. 26, Béla Fleck on Sept. 30, Gregory Alan Isakov and Patty Griffin on Oct. 13, MasterChef Live! on Oct. 14, Harlem 100 featuring Mwenso & The Shakes on Nov. 5, Tom Segura on Nov. 14 and The Robert Cray Band on Nov. 20.
To find tickets and details, head to theparamount.net, where you’ll also find a packed schedule of films on the big screen.