Bright Eyes, Lucy Dacus help bring live-event verve to Ting Pavilion

Charlottesville music fans who’ve missed live shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began already have been testing the waters with Fridays After Five concerts at Ting Pavilion. Now there’s a Tuesday evening show by Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus to help fans capture that outdoor summer concert vibe as August arrives.

If you’ve missed the way in which attending shows during the work week feels like getting away with something, keep your sunscreen, water bottle and dancing shoes close at hand, because August promises to help you catch up on the musical connections you’ve been missing.

It feels great to be able to relax on a picnic blanket and listen to a band that’s as excited to be there as you are, but it’s too soon to relax safety precautions. The pandemic is not over by any means, so stay vigilant. And before you head out to live shows and gatherings, always check the venue’s website for COVID-19 instructions.