Blues Traveler fills 35th-anniversary tour with joyful approach to blues

Its sound will be as blue as its name.

As Blues Traveler hits the road for its 35th-anniversary tour, fans are flocking to hear rocking hits from their 14 hit albums, including “But Anyway,” “Hook” and the Grammy Award-winning “Run-Around.”

But while the musicians are riding high, they’re also thrilled to sing the blues.

The band has picked up a Grammy nomination for its latest album, “Traveler’s Blues,” and fans who head to the Jefferson Theater for Sunday’s show can expect to hear covers of 11 songs originally performed and recorded by Aretha Franklin, Little Willie John, Big Mama Thornton, Freddie King and other stars.

The band’s original name, after all — the one the high school buddies chose for their earliest efforts in 1986 — was Blues Band.

“We’d been thinking about doing a blues album for a long time,” said guitarist Chan Kinchla, who loved playing John Lee Hooker and early Eric Clapton tunes as a teen. “We were really inspired by the blues. It’s all the same if it’s good and it’s done from the heart. When the pandemic hit, we finally said, ‘let’s do this.’”

Heading into the studio in the fall of 2020, vocalist and harmonica star John Popper, bassist Tad Kinchla, keyboardist Ben Wilson, drummer Brendan Hill and Chan Kinchla drew on decades of performing together to lift the tunes beyond mere covers and create the collection that, as Kinchla said, they’ve always wanted to record.

“We were ecstatic. We were thrilled to be in the studio,” Kinchla said. “We hadn’t been off the road that long in 33 years at the time. Blues is the strength in adversity that fit the times.”

Winnowing a dream down to an album’s worth of blues took time and reflection. “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley made the cut. So did Mississippi Sheiks’ “Sitting on Top of the World.” Jimmy Reed’s “You Got Me Runnin’,” “Roadhouse Blues” and “Ball & Chain” also made the grade.

“We wanted to try to pick songs that were less [frequently] covered,” Kinchla said.

Round Hill Records had a deep trove of licensed songs to choose from, and “that whittled it down to about 3,000 titles,” Kinchla said with a chuckle. “Then it was a lot of epic group emails where we were paring and paring it down.”

Kinchla said Grammy-winning producer Matt Rollings took the band's wish list of guest stars and handled the whirl of pandemic-snarled details.

"Flying was a hassle, and the logistics of getting people fell on Matt," Kinchla said. Some guests came to Nashville to record their parts; others who were sheltering in place sent in recordings that thrilled the band.

"It was like Christmas to hear these takes," he said.

Friends turned out to help. Warren Haynes brings his guitar mastery to “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” while Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is featured on “Ball & Chain.” Rita Wilson and John Scofield bring smoldering vocal stylings to “Crazy,” and Keb’ Mo’ is on hand for “Trouble in Mind.”

Kinchla said band members enjoyed reaching back into early blues to pan for gems.

"We went as far back as we could," he said. "The blues wasn't so much codified as a form then, and there was more wiggle room."

The older, more free-form blues tunes reminded the musicians of their own early days "because we really did start out in the blues," Kinchla said. "It's a very improvisational, in-the-moment kind of music."

Blues Traveler's musicians embraced the challenge of a less-is-more process as an opportunity to dial back a bit and enjoy the spaces between the notes.

"There's a lot going on when we're full bore, and we're constantly trying to pare it down," Kinchla said. "With blues, you have to. In blues, you need some of that space. We've been wrestling with being too busy our whole career."

Rollings' guidance balanced grit and polish in the right proportions, and the results ended up being worth the effort.

"We were doing the blues record we wanted to do back then," Kinchla said. "It was a really fun process, and it happened pretty naturally. A great author needs an editor. You can't always see it when you're in it. Matt Rollings is great, and he's an amazing piano player as well. We really respect him as a musician."

Blues Traveler and its fans will find out April 3 whether "Traveler's Blues" will capture the band's second Grammy.

Kinchla is ready.

"I've got a cool jacket, so I'll look good either way," he said with a laugh.

Also on Sunday’s bill is Danielle Howle, whose latest single is “Something Better Now.” She is known for her own stylings of everything from blues to jazz to Americana, all informed by folk, Southern rock and country influences.

For tickets, go to jeffersontheater.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.