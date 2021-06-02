Bluegrass Pickers' Jam builds chords and community

When early June rolls around, bluegrass fans usually head to Madison County for the Graves’ Mountain Music Festival. Although the pandemic has forced the postponement of the 28th annual festival until 2022, one tradition will ring through the hills as scheduled.
Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria will open its extensive campground this weekend to the Bluegrass Pickers’ Jam, which gives guitarists, fiddlers, bassists and fans of dobro and banjo some unhurried time to trade licks and teach each other time-honored tunes that never really grow old. If you’ve been cooped up indoors listening to your favorite playlists for way too long, here’s your chance to go out and play.
“It’s a community,” said Eric Storck. “You’ve got the world of bluegrass open before you, with late-night campfires and good talk with the most heartfelt folks that come to anything at Graves’ Mountain.”
The informal jams have filled the campground year after year during the festival, giving fans a chance to pick up their own instruments between scheduled concerts by big-name bluegrass acts and keep the traditions strong by playing the music themselves.
Learning to play by listening to more experienced musicians and absorbing their coaching is a tradition that has been handed down with as much sentiment as the tunes themselves. The learning style helps bring younger fans into the fold as they find mentors to help them learn authentic techniques and performance practices along with all the tunes.
“They prefer to make music themselves, instead of just listening,” Storck said. “It’s a way to pick a mentor you can stick with and see progress over time.”
And while they’re building instrumental proficiency, pickers are nurturing a sense of community as friendships form around the campfires.
Pickers will start arriving at the Graves’ Mountain campground on Friday and dig in for a weekend of music. Don’t forget to bring your instruments and a comfortable camp chair.
After a leisurely Saturday spent playing music, catching up with friends and sneaking in some outdoor activities, pickers can attend a 5 p.m. concert by local bluegrass trio Smokin’ Trout before heading back to the campground to jam into the night.
“There is a desire for craft beer, and we’ve got that over at the lodge,” Storck said with a chuckle.
On Sunday, folks will start heading home after a big farm breakfast at the lodge.
The 20-acre campground is part of a 1,100-acre spread that offers fishing in mountain streams, hiking in the hills, nature walks and trail rides. Simple outdoor pleasures like volleyball and horseshoes are within easy reach. Check the resort’s website to learn about such separate outings as craft brewery tours and guided mountain climbing. If you’re running low on camping supplies, the nearby Syria Mercantile store carries firewood, propane and groceries, plus deli items, coffee and pastries.
Two more jams await — one on the weekend of Aug. 27 and 28, and another on Oct. 29 and 30 that’s just in time for Halloween.
The jamming itself is free. Camping costs $10 for adults, $5 for ages 13 to 17 and free for children ages 12 and younger who arrive with a paying adult. If you’re planning to bring your horse for some riding during breaks, the fees are $15 for horse and rider per night and $10 for day parking.
Masks are required when you’re indoors, so don’t forget to bring yours.
And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Graves’ Mountain Music Festival — Bluegrass, Roots and Branches, which has been rescheduled for June 2 through 5, 2022. All but one of the previously scheduled acts have signed on to bring not only bluegrass, but musical genres that influenced the form at the roots and sprouted from its branches, including country, contemporary American folk, singer-songwriter, old-time, Gaelic and contemporary Celtic rock.
Head to gravesmountain.com to get all the details you need to attend the jam.