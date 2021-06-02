Bluegrass Pickers' Jam builds chords and community

When early June rolls around, bluegrass fans usually head to Madison County for the Graves’ Mountain Music Festival. Although the pandemic has forced the postponement of the 28th annual festival until 2022, one tradition will ring through the hills as scheduled.

Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria will open its extensive campground this weekend to the Bluegrass Pickers’ Jam, which gives guitarists, fiddlers, bassists and fans of dobro and banjo some unhurried time to trade licks and teach each other time-honored tunes that never really grow old. If you’ve been cooped up indoors listening to your favorite playlists for way too long, here’s your chance to go out and play.

“It’s a community,” said Eric Storck. “You’ve got the world of bluegrass open before you, with late-night campfires and good talk with the most heartfelt folks that come to anything at Graves’ Mountain.”

The informal jams have filled the campground year after year during the festival, giving fans a chance to pick up their own instruments between scheduled concerts by big-name bluegrass acts and keep the traditions strong by playing the music themselves.