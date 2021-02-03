Blend of surprise and empathy colors Aaron Lee Tasjan's new album

Given that attentiveness (and the album’s inclusion of a song titled “Don’t Overthink It”), it could be that Tasjan is a textbook overthinker. It might be true for the artist, but he considers the topic in an unexpected way.

“I do have a lot of empathy,” he said, “and I really feel for people. I can point to places where that isn’t healthy, and it’s fostered more toxic kinds of relationships. A lot of personality traits are double-edged swords that we have to keep in check, and check in with ourselves about.”

Tasjan has seen a lack self-awareness trickle into the culture of our country.

“You do feel like most people out there are going about their lives and not considering this,” he said. “You wonder: is there any truth to the idea that ignorance is bliss? In that regard, I think then about the racial reckoning we’re finally having in America and how important it is for us to show up for each other.”

That sense of overthinking does play into Tasjan’s art as he learns to trust his intuition more and believe in himself.