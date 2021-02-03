Blend of surprise and empathy colors Aaron Lee Tasjan's new album

“It’s just my life,” said songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan. “You couldn’t manufacture anything like this.”
Tasjan’s career does feel like something you really couldn’t manufacture if you tried. He’s gained attention for his glam, rock and pop — first with Semi Precious Weapons and then as a solo artist — but even those fields are too limiting for an artist who shows up everywhere.
“I can trace that back to when I was a kid,” he explained of his varied experiences.
When he was 16, Tasjan both won a songwriting contest that led to him performing with Peter Yarrow and won the Outstanding Guitarist Award at the Essentially Ellington Competition when he performed with his jazz ensemble. More recently, he spent time with glam legends the New York Dolls and recorded with country artist Ray Wylie Hubbard.
“The only way that I can relate to it is it’s all music that I love,” Tasjan said. “It’s coming more from a place of ‘this is what moves’ me than ‘this is the style I’m trying to represent or the aesthetic I’m trying to perfect.’”
Tasjan’s new album, enthusiastically titled “Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!”, could mark a shift in his aesthetic, but it more just continues his exploration of the many styles of music he loves. This time, he mixes his glam with some psychedelia, some pop and some Tom Petty, all in support of his sharp lyrics.
Tasjan doesn’t set out to write a particular sort of album; instead, as he writes, he considers, “What feels like a song and what doesn’t feel like a song?”
“Some things are a cool exercise in a genre, but they’re not a song,” he said. “It’s never been about finding one specific way to present all of the songs. It was about finding the songs and paying attention to how they feel like they want to be presented. A lot of times, I’ll record multiple versions of a song. ... It’s about finding something that feels real, that excites me, that also feels like it’s going to stick around and not start to stink after a while.”
Gaining discernment about what will stick is a skill that develops over time.
“It can really be super-small, super-micro things that when I started writing songs, I used to breeze over,” Tasjan said. “I just started to notice sometimes, like, I’d be singing a song and there’d be a noticeable hesitation vocally. There was a time when I’d skip over that. You do it enough, and you start to zoom in. Why does that feel weird every time I sing this song? Maybe that song isn’t right.
“Admitting to yourself, being really truthful about what’s wrong with it, allows you to see what really works about it. You have to be willing to do the part that feels scary and not so great at first.”
Given that attentiveness (and the album’s inclusion of a song titled “Don’t Overthink It”), it could be that Tasjan is a textbook overthinker. It might be true for the artist, but he considers the topic in an unexpected way.
“I do have a lot of empathy,” he said, “and I really feel for people. I can point to places where that isn’t healthy, and it’s fostered more toxic kinds of relationships. A lot of personality traits are double-edged swords that we have to keep in check, and check in with ourselves about.”
Tasjan has seen a lack self-awareness trickle into the culture of our country.
“You do feel like most people out there are going about their lives and not considering this,” he said. “You wonder: is there any truth to the idea that ignorance is bliss? In that regard, I think then about the racial reckoning we’re finally having in America and how important it is for us to show up for each other.”
That sense of overthinking does play into Tasjan’s art as he learns to trust his intuition more and believe in himself.
“I’m a person who’s much more comfortable saying, ‘Let me tell you about this new record I heard’ than I am saying, ‘I really want you to hear this record I just made,’” he laughed. “I’m using this opportunity, with my creativity and through my art, to challenge that fear and to ask people to see me.”
That process, even couched in Tasjan’s wit, can lead to songs he describes as “brutally honest, naked snapshots,” such as “Feminine Walk,” a track that interrogates gender issues.
“That’s probably going to be too much information for some people, and they’ll instantly write me off,” he said. “They don’t like it, or they’re intrigued by it and they don’t like that they’re intrigued by it. The act of saying, ‘Look, man, this is true to who I am,’ and I want you to see that. I’m a guy who’s had a hard time accepting all of these things about himself.”
Even self-acceptance, though, comes with continual reflection. Tasjan has written from an outsider status, and he’s been able to think through both his art and life in ways that lead to more comfort and empathy.
“When you’re not the person you used to be anymore, you can have a different perspective,” he said. “It’s inevitable that, in another ten years, I’ll be a different person than I am now. I am riding that wave through my music career.
“The desire is for connection, not with an audience but with myself, to remain curious about who I am. It’s hard for me to say, ‘I’m this genre of musician’ or ‘this kind of queer man’ or whatever people use to give definitions to life. I don’t think that’s such a bad thing. Maintaining curiosity about each other and ourselves is what leaves us room to have empathy.
“We’re not going to understand everything right away or ... ten years from now, but there is still wonderful things to be had from these experiences. Maybe we’re not mean to understand; maybe we’re meant to ask to be seen.”
That understanding can come in a variety of ways, and Tasjan names comedian Mitch Hedberg as an influence on his own writing — initially in the way that he made people react and to feel something, even if it’s negative. Tasjan sees in Hedberg “humanity, compassion — a beautiful way to look at life.”
Mixing surprise and empathy leads to valuable art, and that’s a path Tasjan travels.
He’s also come to recognize that while a certain amount of art is out of your hands once you release it, “the worst thing that could happen is you accidentally say something that hurts someone.” He’s become thoughtful on this subject, and how our “words matter,” even having the whole album remastered because he changed a line that previously referenced Tonto.
“I thought about his place in history and what that meant to indigenous people,” he said. “It’s worth it.”
In mixing self-reflection, empathetic imagination, and a wide array of influences, Tasjan remains both as honest and welcoming as he is surprising, whether talking about being an outsider or even considering his willingness to embrace artistic influence.