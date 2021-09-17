 Skip to main content
Bets Bets for Saturday, Sept. 18
Bets Bets for Saturday, Sept. 18

Music on the Patio with Paul Norfleet: 6-9 p.m., Pepper's Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulien Quartet: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Celebrando Herencia Hispana (Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month) with music by Kadencia and Lua Project: 7-10 p.m. IX Art Park, $20, free for ages 12 and younger, proceeds benefit Sin Barreras.

Todd Snider: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $45 gold circle, $32 advance reserved, $25 advance standing, $3 increase on day of show. Rescheduled show; tickets purchased for previous dates will be honored.

Local Vocals: 4-7 p.m., Meadowcreek Golf Club, (434) 296-6069, no cover. 

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

