Bets Bets for Friday, Dec. 23

Holiday Music on the Patio with Peter Warren: 1-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulo Franco Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Duo DiPuma: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sarah White's Country Christmas Show featuring Ian Gilliam, Brennan Gilmore, Charlie Bell, Andy Thacker and Ramblin' Davey: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

 

 

 

