 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bets Bets for Friday, Aug. 6
0 comments

Bets Bets for Friday, Aug. 6

  • 0

Fridays After Five with The Barons and Pale Blue Dot: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with The Mash: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Cousin Jimmy's String Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"All in the Timing": 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.

An Evening of Reggae with Greg Ward & Friends: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"The Days Between" featuring The '77s with Grateful BLND (The BLNDRS): 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.

The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Showcase: Chris Alan with TJ Ferguson: 8:00 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Aniston credits extreme moderation for her youthful looks

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
After court victories, Michael Jackson estate eyes revival
Music

After court victories, Michael Jackson estate eyes revival

The first priority is the revival of the Cirque du Soleil show “Michael Jackson: One” at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. It is slated to reopen Aug. 19 after a coronavirus closure of nearly a year and a half, in time for a major celebration there planned for Jackson's Aug. 27 birthday.

Music

Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 3

Bright Eyes with Lucy Dacus: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, $56-$32.

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 5

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Chardonnays: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert