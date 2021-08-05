Bets Bets for Friday, Aug. 6

Fridays After Five with The Barons and Pale Blue Dot: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with The Mash: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Cousin Jimmy's String Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"All in the Timing": 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.

An Evening of Reggae with Greg Ward & Friends: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"The Days Between" featuring The '77s with Grateful BLND (The BLNDRS): 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.