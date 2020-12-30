Best way to honor Beethoven's 250th birthday is to listen to his music

The portrait that emerged was actually more like a landscape.

“These hills are pure Beethoven,” says an imagined character (“L.P.” — “Lyric Poet”) in one of the imagined dialogues Bernstein loved to write.

“Why Beethoven?” Bernstein asks. “Why not Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Schumann?”

He was playing devil’s advocate, of course. “Beethoven” was less a byword for greatness than an alias of God. Despite having little use for visual metaphors, he knew very well what makes the hills “pure Beethoven.”

If we think of Beethoven’s body of work as a vast mountainscape — his music a feature of nature — we can trace our sense of grandeur upon beholding it to a few reliable sources: unarguable beauty, stunning color and light, wild abundance and variety, sheer size.

But somewhere within this sense of wonder must sit the grim understanding that each of us can have but only one view. That is, none of us can ever see the whole thing at once, only the slice granted by our vantage point. And the more we try to fit in our frame, the farther away we must get, and the more detail we must forfeit. Perspective comes at a cost.