Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians' Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.