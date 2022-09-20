Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 21

PUP with Palehound and The OBGMs: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $27 advance.
John Craigie with special guest Maya de Vitry: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $22 advance.
Substantial repertoire can feel more accessible in a setting that's at once comfortable and challenging. For musicians who missed audiences during pandemic-powered shutdowns, there's a new sense of appreciation for the communication that elevates performances to musical conversations.
An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is in progress at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 until 10 p.m. Sept. 22; get details at www.citientertainment.com.
Johnny Butcher: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Audience members at the Jefferson Theater on Saturday evening will hear Shires share music from her seventh album, "Take It Like a Man," on ATO Records.
The Afghan Whigs with Pink Mountaintops: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $130 soundcheck Q&A package, $35 day of show, $30 advance.
