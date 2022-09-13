Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Briston Maroney with Medium Build: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills, noon-2 p.m., and Irish music, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservati…
Audience members at the Jefferson Theater on Saturday evening will hear Shires share music from her seventh album, "Take It Like a Man," on ATO Records.
Combs spoke to the kids in the crowd after spotting their sign, which said they piled five cords of lumber to pay for the concert.
"I'm 75 and she's been with with me all my life and I feel very sad that that she won't be with me anymore, but I'm glad she's at peace," he said.
What a way to make a living.
Johnny Butcher: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is in progress at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 until 10 p.m. Sept. 22; get details at www.citientertainment.com.
"It's a big year. I'm 20 years old, but I'm graduating early, in December," she said. "I love it. It's hard living in Murfreesboro, because it's an hour away from Nashville."
The festival's founders and artistic directors are violinist Timothy Summers, who lives and works in Berlin, Germany, and cellist Raphael Bell, who is based in Antwerp, Belgium. Both are Charlottesville High School Orchestra alumni and Juilliard graduates.
The rapper was eating inside a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend Monday when a suspect approached their table, media reports said.
