Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 1
Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 1

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane: Soap Box Derby Tour with Andrew Combs: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $25..

Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

