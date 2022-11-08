Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly's Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Adele has shared how her name is actually pronounced.
Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album "Rumours" better than Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp a Butterfly"? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.
University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble featuring the music of JoVia Armstrong with guest violinist Leslie Deshazor: “Play It Forward!”. 8 p.m., …
Haggerty's first album "Lavender Country" is now widely considered the first country album recorded by an out gay musician.
22nd annual Apple Harvest Festival: Music by local bands, demonstrations by local artisans and hayrides, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks,…
Spence, 23, finished in second place on season 19 of "American Idol" last year.
The tour is set to start on March 18 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and wrap Aug. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Mackenzie Roark: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
The quartet won a chamber-music Grammy in 2021 for its recording of quartets by Amy Beach and Edward Elgar with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.