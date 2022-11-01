Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Shagwuf: Rescheduled from May 27, 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.
D.H. Peligro, a drummer for punk rock icons the Dead Kennedys and formerly the Red Hot Chili Peppers, died from a head injury suffered in a fall.
Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Here's a look at some of the most iconic diss tracks across various genres, from hip-hop to rock to pop.
From "hold me closer Tony Danza" to "There's a wino down the road," here's a look at some of the biggest mondegreens in music.
The quartet won a chamber-music Grammy in 2021 for its recording of quartets by Amy Beach and Edward Elgar with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.
Because Dylan draws from songs from the past, he's been accused of plagiarism. But this view is colored by a distorted grasp of the creative process.
Takacs Quartet for Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $30-$12 loge a…
Taylor Swift's newest album "Midnights" is out. Here's a review by AP's Elise Ryan.