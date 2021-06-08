 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Wednesday, June 9
0 comments

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 9

  • 0

Wind Down Wednesday with Chris Hanks: 6-9 p.m., Dumplin' food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pulp Fiction”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

Dave Goodrich: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chrissy Teigen's regrettable Twitter history

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, June 3

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard! food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert