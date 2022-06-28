Best Bets for Wednesday, June 29

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly's Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Listeners who spend time with "iv: talking to ghosts" are encouraged to explore their reactions to see where their emotions and reflections lead them. And as the arts, especially music, can invite conversations between performers and perceivers, try not to edit your responses; sit with them, feel them and see what insights they may reveal. "My hope is that folks listen and respond in kind," Carson said. "They paint about it, or write about it, or listen to the music and sit and sway about it."
Billboard charts from the 1980s were scoured for this list of 25 bands whose music was the soundtrack of the decade. Take a look at them then and now.
Here's a look at the songs that spent the most weeks at the top of the charts between 1960-1969, according to the Billboard Hot 100 archives.
Presley never wrote a memoir. Nor did he keep a diary. His music could have been a window into his inner life, but he didn’t even write his songs.
Here's a look at the winners for Video of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards since the honor was introduced in 1984.
To subscribe and get season tickets in advance, go to https://tecs.org/buy-subscriptions/. To buy tickets for individual events, which will be available two weeks in advance, go to https://tickets.artsboxoffice.virginia.edu/events#list.
Demand for record albums continues to soar in the United States, and the manufacturing base is having to reinvent itself to meet demand.
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told fans at a concert that he intends to renounce his U.S. citizenship following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Thousands of people are returning to England’s Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened for the first time in three years. The festival didn't take place the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year is it's 50th anniversary. Organizers have 3,000 performers scheduled, including Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. McCartney’s weekend gig will make him, at age 80, the festival’s oldest solo headline performer. Festival-goers started lining up to enter the gates at Worthy Farm in Somerset, southwest England, early Wednesday. Many struggled to get to the site because the festival coincided with the largest rail strike that Britain has seen in decades.
How does Rick Astley handle one of his songs being part of the biggest internet meme of all time? He rolls with it, obviously. He says he's “ever so grateful for it.” ”Never Gonna Give You Up" turns 35 this year and is still very much alive, buoyed by a second chapter as a gentle joke wherein someone baits you with an enticing online link, which points instead to the video for this 1987 dance-pop smash. Thirty-five years later, Astley is still singing it, this summer on tour with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue for the 57-date “The Mixtape Tour 2022.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.