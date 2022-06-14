Best Bets for Wednesday, June 15

Wine Down Wednesday with Paulo Franco & Friends: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.
Lord Huron with Erin Rae: 7 p.m., gates at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $39.
Justin Bieber announced Friday that he is taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face.
"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," Lizzo said, announcing she edited one of her songs after complaints.
Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.
“Once we were together in person, we had missed that one-on-one interaction so much that our brains just exploded with creativity,” Granduciel said.
The Recording Academy has created a social change song award and five new categories including songwriter of the year, giving the Grammys an avenue to honor music’s best composer. The academy announced Thursday that the new non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work during an eligibility year. The four other categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media. The academy created a special merit award that determines best song for social change.
One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders with young children and builds custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.
Foo Fighters will honor the rock band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September, with one in London and the other in Los Angeles. The twin shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring “his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” the band said in a statement. Lineups for each show will be announced at a later date. Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
