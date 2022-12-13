 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 14

  • 0

Julian Lage with Margaret Glaspy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $83 master class and concert admission, $26 at the door, $23 advance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Coolidge credits Ariana Grande with reviving her 'flatlining' career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert