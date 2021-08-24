 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 25
Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Wind Down Wednesday with FarAway Duo: 6-9 p.m., Pie Guy food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Harold and Maude”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Ronnie Johnson Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nan Macmillan with TABA and Marti: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.

