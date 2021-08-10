 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 11
Wind Down Wednesday with Bailey Hayes: 6-9 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Gordon Lightfoot: Paramount Theater concert has been rescheduled for Feb. 6, 2022, as a result of a sudden injury. Tickets purchased for Wednesday’s show will be honored on Feb. 6. (434) 979-1333.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

