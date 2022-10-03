Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Cedric Burnside: Show at The Southern Café and Music Hall was canceled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. (434) 977-5590.
Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 4
A centuries-old flute once owned by President James Madison was lent to Lizzo by the Library of Congress for her concert in Washington, D.C.
Coolio died Wednesday at the home of friend in Los Angeles. Here's what is known so far about his death, plus a look back at his life, in photos.
In gratitude for Paul Cantor's perseverance, "we are dedicating the concert to our amazing concert chairman, Paul Cantor," Pellón said. But there's a bittersweet note to the tribute.
Substantial repertoire can feel more accessible in a setting that's at once comfortable and challenging. For musicians who missed audiences during pandemic-powered shutdowns, there's a new sense of appreciation for the communication that elevates performances to musical conversations.
California Bluegrass Reunion presented by WTJU featuring Bill Evans, Darol Anger, John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist, Jim Nunally and Chad Manni…
With a band of Grammy Award winners in the house who can flow seamlessly between the genres and a deft interpreter in the spotlight, "clazz" is in session. Soprano Janinah Burnett uses the term "clazz" to describe her quest to unite the worlds of jazz and classical music — two of her longtime loves. She sees and feels connections between the musical genres that she longs to help others recognize.
"I'm never flabbergasted, but I'm flabbergasted," a visibly moved Elton John said.